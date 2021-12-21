WATCH: SHINee's Minho after an agonising 'Heartbreak' in a fascinating Sci Fi themed MV

I admire artists who can surprise their fans, and well we are happy to report that SHINee's Minho has understood the assignment really well! The talented rapper and visual of SHINee put his gorgeous vocals on display to deliver a stunning digital single titled 'Heartbreak'.

In the music video, Minho plays a virtual agent who is drawn to this person who causes him immense hurt and heartbreak, but he can't help but love the person. Minho displays his flaming charisma as he lends his vocals to this beautiful R&B track in a Sci-Fi themed MV! It is a refreshing take on love, longing and heartbreaks which are usually portrayed with a lot of drama, sentimentality and mush. Minho portrays his part with great subtlety and astuteness, delivering the required emotions perfectly.

You can watch the MV below:

Meanwhile, SHINee's Minho is hosting a solo fan meeting event on December 21 at 8 pm KST (4.30 pm IST). Minho's upcoming fan meeting event "Choi Minho Fan Party 'Best Choi's Minho 2021'" will be held at the Theater at Donghae Arts Center in Kwangwoon University, Seoul. This will be Minho's first solo fan meeting in two years, following his 'The Best Choi's Minho' fan meeting event held back in March 2019. Also, in consideration for global fans who might be unable to attend the fan meeting event in person, the event will be streamed online through NAVER's V Live.

Join 'The celebration of K-world' with 'The HallyuTalk Awards'. Make your favourites win in the fiercest Hallyu battle here.

ALSO READ: WATCH: SHINee’s Minho goes through a brutal ‘Heartbreak’ in the explosive MV teaser

What are your thoughts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.