WATCH: SHINee’s Minho drops a mysterious music video teaser for his track ‘CHASE’

On November 10, 2022, SHINee’s Minho released an exclusive music video teaser for the ‘CHASE.’ Take a look at the teaser below:

In the teaser

The teaser is incredibly cinematic and looks to be from a film. The music video teaser begins with Minho, with the title song playing in the background. As the camera moves in closer and captures a closeup shot of him lying on the ground, the video opens with that scene. Minho seems concerned and appears to be sitting in thought. His face shows signs of injury in a brief clip as if he had been involved in a fight or was being chased by something. The preview also includes a mysterious woman which makes us wonder how she will be related to Minho in the music video. The viewer's interest has already grown as we are eager to learn more about the backstories of both characters. The music video ends with the shot of Minho picking up a gun. We can only imagine what the music video will look like after watching this spectacular teaser.

SHINee’s Minho First Solo Mini album- ‘CHASE’

Earlier SM Entertainment had confirmed that SHINee’s Minho will be making a long anticipated solo debut with the album ‘CHASE.’ On December 6, 2022, Minho digitally released his first ever solo mini album ‘CHASE.’ Whereas, the physical album release and the music video for the title track ‘Chase’ will be out on 12 December, 2022. Within just a few hours of the album’s release it topped the iTunes Chart in many countries. The mini album consists of a total six songs:

Chase (Minho) Runaway (Minho, GEMINI) Prove It (Minho) Waterfall (Minho, LIM KIM) Choice (Minho) Heartbreak (Minho)

The music video for ‘Chase’ will be released on December 12, 2022.

What did you think of the teaser? Let us know in the comments below!