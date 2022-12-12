WATCH: SHINee’s Minho tracks the reason for his destruction in the harrowing MV for Chase

On December 12, SM Entertainment released the MV for SHINee’s Minho’s solo debut MV Chase and we love the story as well as the song! In particular, this music video is produced with a cinematic concept, and it has been confirmed that Minho came up with the ideas and expressed his personality from the planning stage, as well as add a sense of immersion by unfolding detailed emotional acting in accordance with the storyline unfolding while chasing the opponent.

Chase is a medium tempo pop song based on hip-hop and R&B. The piano loop added to the heavy bass line and the arpeggio synth sound create a sophisticated mood. It expressed the empty feeling of waking up without being able to reach it.

Minho's solo debut:

On the other hand, Minho's first solo album 'CHASE' was released as a record today, and since the release of all songs, it has topped iTunes Top Album Chart, No. 1 in 42 regions worldwide, No. 1 on the Worldwide iTunes Album Chart, Japan Record It is receiving a global response, such as winning No. 1 on the Choku Daily Album Ranking. Minho said, "I was very excited because it was my first solo album," and "I was very happy because all the members released solo albums and I became the last piece of the puzzle." She added, "I was so thrilled to be able to tell my story while preparing for the album."

About the album:

Minho released the single 'Heartbreak' last year, but it's been 14 years since her debut in 2008 that she officially released a solo album. Her first solo album contained a total of 6 songs, including the title track 'Chase'. Minho explained, "I filled the album in a variety of ways based on the hip-hop and R&B genres that I usually like and wanted to challenge. In a word, it is a collection of Minho's emotions."