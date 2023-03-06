WATCH: SHINee’s Onew brings perspective to various facts of life in the heartbreaking solo MV for Circle

The comfort of Onew (SHINee) permeates everyone. Like the seasons turning around, it gives hope that it will eventually find its place.

Onew's first full-length album 'Circle' was released on the 6th at 6pm on various online music sites. This album, which consists of a total of 10 songs including the title song 'Circle', captures the various moments of life that everyone experiences, such as love and separation, expectations and disappointments, growth and anxiety, with Onew's unique voice.

Circle is an R&B genre song that harmonizes dreamy arpeggio synth sound, heavy bass line, and groovy melody. The lyrics, written by lyricist Kim Eana, contain the message that good and bad things that each person is experiencing look different, but in the end they are similar. “Different faces and hearts of different shapes / Being neither lacking nor perfect/ We draw different shadows under the same sun”

Words like that make the listeners understand the real feelings of Onew as he grows in the industry and gains new experiences everyday despite being an idol for over 15 years. In it, Onew's dreamy and mysterious atmosphere, sometimes with a smile and sometimes with an expressionless face, harmonizes to maximize the message of Circle. During his first solo concert in Korea, which was held from March 3rd to the 5th, Onew garnered a lot of attention by performing for the first time 7 new songs, including 'Circle'. In particular, after finishing the 'Circle' performance, Onew explained the message of hope and comfort by saying that the song expresses the image stuck in my head through the stage and song.

2023 marks the 15th anniversary of her SHINee debut. Regarding SHINee's comeback, Onew said that he remembers every moment about SHINee. In 15 years, things and trends would have changed constantly, but there are some things that never changed, which was the love, affection and respect they received from their loyal fans.

