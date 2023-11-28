WATCH: SHINee's Taemin lends his voice to Draw for No Office Romance! webtoon OST

Taemin, a renowned member of SHINee, graced the No Office Romance! webtoon OST with his enchanting voice, Draw. The accompanying music video showcases tender moments between the series' protagonists, Saebom and Yoonji, immersing viewers in the emotional depth of their relationship.

In a harmonious collaboration with the No Office Romance! webtoon, Taemin from SHINee lends his mesmerizing voice to the OST with the track titled Draw. The accompanying music video artfully weaves together tender moments from the webtoon, showcasing the main characters, Saebom and Yoonji, in heartfelt scenes.

Draw serves as a musical embodiment of the webtoon's narrative, capturing the sincerity of embracing each other for comfort and the solace exchanged in moments of loneliness. Taemin's dulcet tones perfectly complement the story's emotional depth, enhancing the overall experience for fans of both his music and the webtoon.

The music video invites viewers into the enchanting world of No Office Romance!, providing a visual and auditory treat that resonates with the theme of genuine connection and emotional intimacy. For those eager to immerse themselves in this captivating synergy of music and storytelling, Taemin's Draw is a poignant and melodic invitation to explore the profound emotions interwoven in the webtoon's narrative.

Watch the video for Draw here:

Taemin marked a remarkable return with his fourth EP titled Guilty

SHINee's youngest member, Taemin, celebrated his return after two years post-military service with his fourth EP, Guilty. The album swiftly made headlines, selling 253,142 copies on the Circle Album Chart and securing its place as the top-selling solo album among SHINee members. This milestone eclipsed the previous record held by the late SHINee member Jonghyun's Poet | Artist for five years.

Guilty stands as Taemin's most victorious release on the Circle Album Chart, reaffirming his iconic stature in K-pop. As a soloist, he gears up for the Metamorph concert in December at the Inspire Arena in Incheon.

Throughout the album's promotion, Taemin expressed admiration for SEVENTEEN's Hoshi and a desire to collaborate with K-RnB artist DPR IAN. Additionally, he graced BTS member SUGA's talk show, SUCHWITA, alongside friend Jimin, discussing the experience of being 93-liners in K-pop and navigating the dynamics of being the eldest and youngest in their respective groups.

