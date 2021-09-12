WATCH: The shocking meet between Honey Lee’s dual characters in ‘One The Woman’ teaser

‘One The Woman’ will be broadcasting soon and the teasers from the show already have us laughing on the floor. Presenting Honey Lee in 2 different roles, the drama aims for stomach aching comedy helmed by the entangled lives of 2 similar-looking women who live in strikingly different worlds.

SBS has shared the teaser that starts with Honey Lee as the corrupt prosecutor Jo Yeon Joo in a lively club where she twists the arm of a goon, snatching away a hefty looking stack of money and sniffs it. She joins hands with another corrupt prosecutor Ryu Seung Deok, played by Kim Won Hae as they both cackle doing their shady business.

On the flip side, Honey Lee as her character Kang Mi Na lives a troubled life harassed by her mother-in-law Seo Myung Won, played by Na Young Hee. Kang Mi Na expresses her displease at her miserable life. The two butt heads at every step as Seo Myung Won’s taunts do not cease even during meals.

The story takes a turn as Jo Yeon Joo and Kang Mi Na both end up at the same auction in the same dress. Kang Mi Na is attempting to win the deal and set the record straight and while she does so, her face is screened in front of her doppelganger Jo Yeon Joon who is stunned to her core. How will the two meet and how will their lives change?

‘One The Woman’ will air its first episode on September 17 at 10 PM KST (6:30 PM IST) on SBS.

