WATCH: ‘The Silent Sea’ drops suspenseful poster and teaser starring Gong Yoo, Bae Doona, Lee Joon & more

An unfamiliar land lies in front of a daring team that is now en route to the surface of the moon. A stellar collection of professionals is on a mission and comprises a space soldier, an astrobiologist, an engineer and more people who must now bring back a sample from the celestial body.

Gong Yoo stars as Han Yoon Jae, the spearheader of the team who puts their wellbeing before his own. Bae Doona is Doctor Song Ji An, the astrobiologist who is careful of the situation after her sister’s unfortunate death in the The Balhae Research Station, Lee Joon is Captain Ryu Tae Seok, a former soldier and the head engineer on the team.

The poster of 'The Silent Sea' stars Gong Yoo, Bae Doona, Lee Joon, Kim Sun Young and Lee Mu Saeng as they are wide eyed and wary of the situation.

The first teaser shows Doctor Song Ji An lying stunned while a space ship blinks in the background. With a blare the malfunction of the machine is brought out on the top. Reporting from the mission, Han Yoon Jae’s voice rings in. He leads the runners and analyses the circumstance on the surface of the moon. As they tread deeper, more issues are brought to light, inside the space station.

Eventually they prod the question, wondering if there was something or someone that could have caused the tragic incident that took away the lives of other space soldiers previously. Song Ji An reveals her own reason for choosing to be on the mission, “Answer”. She seems to be looking for her own answers which possibly connect to her sister’s death.

With unknown dangers that lie ahead, they are relentless in their hunt atop the moon. ‘The Silent Sea’ releases on December 17 only on Netflix.

