WATCH: ‘Snowdrop’ actors BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Jung Hae In, Kim Hye Yoon & more open doors to drama & fun

We are met with the team behind the upcoming blockbuster series helmed by the crew of the revered ‘Sky Castle’. Director Jo Hyun Tak and writer Yoo Hyun Mi welcome the actors and look forward to the start of what could possibly be one of the best K-dramas to hit the TV screens this year.

With hope in their eyes and determination in their minds, the cast of 'Snowdrop' including the 2 leads played by Jung Hae In and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo give a sneak peek into their characters. Im Suho is a university graduate from Germany with his bunch of secrets, ends up at the Hosu Woman’s University and crosses paths with Eun Young Ro, who spreads her charms over everyone and ends up caring for the guy who unexpectedly enters her life.

Jang Seung Jo is a strict and hardheaded leader of the National Security Planning Agency’s investigation team, Lee Kang Moo. Yoon Se Ah can be seen taking on the role of Pi Seung Hee, the one who guards the university’s dormitory as the inspector. Next, Kim Hye Yoon excitedly introduces her character Gye Boon Ok, the phone book operator at the women’s dorms and a personality with a lot of complaints towards the world.

Jung Yoo Jin as Jang Han Na, Heo Joon Ho as Eun Chang Soo, Kim Jung Nan as Hong Ae Ra, Park Sung Woong as Nam Tae Il and Jung Hye Young as Jo Sung Shim are also introduced to the ‘Snowdrop’ team.

‘Snowdrop’ foretells a love story filled with danger, desperation, fear and betrayal. The JTBC series premieres on December 18 at 10:30 PM KST (7 PM IST).

