Watch: SNSD’s Sooyoung tries to fix a broken Ji Chang Wook in new ‘If You Wish Upon Me’ teaser

‘If You Wish Upon Me’, is surely willing to stir any and every emotion inside oneself as it gives a sneak peek into the show with its first teaser. It starts off with Yoon Gyeo Re, played by Ji Chang Wook, being beaten to a pulp and the screen moves in and out of his crying childhood self. He can be seen sitting dejectedly on the floor as a female voice inquires, “Have you been happy in your life at least once?”, as Seo Yeon Joo’s (Choi Sooyoung) face stares back at him.

The next scene pans out over his body full of tattoos on his torso and arms. He is next seen sitting at the side of the beach as waves wash over the shore with his reply ringing, “I have nothing like that.” With a bruised face he wonders, “Why did I end up like this?”

Being picked up and smashed to the ground inhumanely, Yoon Gyeo Re has nothing working out for him. He can be seen calling out for help and wishing, “I should also get to live my life normally like everyone else.” He fights off with tears in his eyes, “That should be okay, right?” Soon, a hand reaches out to hold his own and he looks up with hope glistening in his gaze.

Check out the heart wrenching teaser below.

‘If You Wish Upon Me’ is the story of a man who has no will to live but ends up in a hospice where he gets to listen to other people’s wishes and make them come true. The drama will air its first episode on August 10 at 9:50 pm KST (6:20 pm IST) on KBS.

