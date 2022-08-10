WATCH: SNSD’s Yuri uses her unique vision skills in latest teaser for upcoming ENA drama ‘Good Job’

On August 10th, ENA's new Wednesday-Thursday drama 'Good Job' released a teaser video of Kwon Yuri, who plays the role of Don Sera, a super-sighted person. 'Good Job' is an investigative drama about two men and women with special abilities: super-rich detective Eun Seon Woo (Jung Il Woo) and super-sighted Don Sera (Kwon Yuri).

In the second teaser video of 'Good Job' released on this day, the identity of Don Sera's 'super vision' was contained. Don Sera (Yuri) has a variety of jobs, and in the video she appears as a casino employee, she confesses, "I have secrets that are different from others."

She then reveals the secret of Don Serra: "I was born with the eyes of an eagle."At the same time, Don Sera's vision is clearly visible, from the buttons pressed by the guests playing the game from afar, the initials written on her wallet, and even the nails on the fingers in her glass.It is the identity of his 'super vision' that goes beyond simply being able to see far away and seeing even the smallest details.

Next, Don Sera wears a helmet in a comfortable outfit that is completely different from the casino staff attire and drives on the road. Using his super vision to check a distant car, he burns his will by saying, "Even if you run, you're in the bottom of my eyes. "It amplifies the curiosity about why Don Sera is eager to catch the car.

Meanwhile, 'Good Job' is scheduled to be aired after 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' which will be broadcasted for the first time at 9PM KST on August 24th.

