WATCH: So Ju Yeon and Seo Ji Hoon blur the lines between friendship and love in ‘Seasons of Blossom’ teaser

The anticipation Wavve original drama 'Seasons of Blossom', which will continue the beauty of youth dramas, has released a second teaser that stimulates the nostalgia of first love. Seo Ji Hoon and So Ju Yeon transforms into Lee Ha Min and Han So Mang, who were the teenagers six years ago, and Kim Min Kyu, Kang Hye Won, Yoon Hyeon Soo and Oh Yu Jin, respectively, who are 'current teenagers' and students at Seoyeon High School. The second teaser video begins with the image of Ha Min (Seo Ji Hoon), who is the first in the school, 'shining more than anyone and loved by everyone'. However, it turned out that Hamin's perfect appearance was all acting and fake. Ha Min smiles saying ‘thank you’ when he receives a gift from his classmates, but when he accidentally enters the art room by himself, However, he had hopes in the art room that he was alone and Hamin found out that Han So Mang (So Ju Yeon) was hiding.

For some reason, Ha Min suggests a secret relationship, saying, "Don't pretend to know me outside of you." Because of this, the two pass by pretending not to know each other even if they meet in the hallway, but in the art room, Ha Min and So Mang look affectionately at each other and enjoy a breathtaking secret romance, tickling the hearts of those who see it. Meanwhile, at the end of the 2nd teaser, the image of Hope and Ha Min's younger brother Jae Min (Kim Min Kyu) are drawn after time has passed. Jaemin asks So Mang, "Was my brother just a friend to you, teacher?" So Mang replies, "No... Ha Min was my first love."