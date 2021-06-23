  1. Home
Watch some horror films and we’ll reveal your BLACKPINK bestie out of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé & Lisa

Watch some horror films and we’ll tell you which BLACKPINK member matches your personality. Scroll down to take the quiz and find out!
June 24, 2021
Watch some horror films and we’ll reveal your BLACKPINK bestie Watch some horror films and we’ll reveal your BLACKPINK bestie out of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé & Lisa
Unless you've been living under a social media rock, there's a good chance you've stumbled across (and heard the catchy refrains of) a 'little known' K-pop band by the name of Blackpink. Comprised of members Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo and Rosé, the South Korean girl group launched in 2016 and since then, has catapulted to stratospheric fame, collaborating with biggies like Lady Gaga and Selena Gomez and captured it all on a gruelling journey in their very own Netflix documentary special, Blackpink: Light Up The Sky.

 

Monumental fame, die-hard popularity amongst teens and ridiculously catchy songs aside, the girls have also become fashion week front row regulars and nabbed coveted ambassadorships for some of the world's biggest designers and luxury houses. The girls have also managed to garner a worldwide fanbase called the BLINKS. If you consider yourself a part of this elite fanbase, watch some horror films and we’ll tell you which BLACKPINK member would be your bestie.

 

