WATCH: ‘Somebody’ starring Kim Young Kwang is a bone-chilling thriller about a murderer and his lover

Netflix has released the teaser and poster for its upcoming thriller drama ‘Somebody’ starring Kim Young Kwang in the lead role. The series set for a November release has planned 8 episodes to detail the story of a psychopath hidden under the guise of an architect as he targets women through an app.

A woman named Sum, played by rookie actress Kang Hae Lim will work as a developer for a social connecting app called ‘Somebody’. She is extremely introverted and is friends with only two people Mok Won and Ki Eun, played by Kim Yong Ji and Kim Soo Yeon respectively. Ki Eun is a detective working on a criminal case involving murders. Sum comes across a man named Yoono, embodied by Kim Young Kwang. He is an architectural designer who seems to be harbouring a secret.