WATCH: ‘Somebody’ starring Kim Young Kwang is a bone-chilling thriller about a murderer and his lover
With a psychopath running loose, Kang Hae Lim develops an uncanny interest in the mysterious man.
Netflix has released the teaser and poster for its upcoming thriller drama ‘Somebody’ starring Kim Young Kwang in the lead role. The series set for a November release has planned 8 episodes to detail the story of a psychopath hidden under the guise of an architect as he targets women through an app.
A woman named Sum, played by rookie actress Kang Hae Lim will work as a developer for a social connecting app called ‘Somebody’. She is extremely introverted and is friends with only two people Mok Won and Ki Eun, played by Kim Yong Ji and Kim Soo Yeon respectively. Ki Eun is a detective working on a criminal case involving murders. Sum comes across a man named Yoono, embodied by Kim Young Kwang. He is an architectural designer who seems to be harbouring a secret.
The teaser shows Sum struggling to accept her daily life as someone who imitates others instead of sharing their own views. Yoono matches with people through the app and meets them only to end up murdering them, and leaving no fingerprints for investigation. Sum discovers him only to develop a bewitching curiosity about this man that the police are looking for. Even after figuring out who he really is, she finds comfort in having someone just like her. They get into a romantic relationship and form a strange bond as someone who wishes to keep their life interesting and another person who is seeking people to kill.