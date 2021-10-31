WATCH: SOMI executes an elaborate revenge plan on her cheating ex boyfriend in ‘XOXO’

SOMI released her first full-length album 'XOXO' on October 29th and presented the music video for the title song of the same name. 'XOXO' is a song about awakening to her true self after hearing the news that her boyfriend is having an affair. In the music video released on the same day, SOMI wore dark makeup and bold outfits, swung a baseball bat and exploded a car, exuding a 'sen sister' feeling. Fans praised her bold and bright energy, saying "Gorgeous" and "Amazing".

The MV had the touch of OG YG girl group concepts with the emo but bright with the bold outfits, crazed expressions and great choreography. 'XOXO' was composed by THEBLACKLABEL's representative producer Teddy, American singer-songwriter Pink Sweat$, and GIRIBOY. A total of 8 songs are included in this album.

The song topped the iTunes K-Pop Top Song Chart, as well as the b-side songs 'Anymore', 'Watermelon', and 'Don't Let Me Go'. (Feat. Giriboy)' and 'DUMB DUMB' also achieved a feat of ranking at the top of the charts. It also proved its strong global influence by taking the top spot on the Worldwide Album Chart. The number of views of the 'XOXO' music video is also showing a steep rise. As of 8:30 pm on the 30th, about a day after it was released, the number of YouTube views exceeded 14.5 million, confirming the dazzling footsteps that SOMI took as a K-pop female solo artist.

The title song 'XOXO' of the pop genre, featuring SOMI's unique tone, is an impressive song with a lovely title and contrasting lyrics. In particular, it is drawing sympathy from fans with the content of letting a loved one leave without hesitation in a breakup situation.

