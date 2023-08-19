WATCH: SOMI invites close friend HyunA for her first ever YouTube show Yes or Hot

On August 19, SOMI, along with Channel TEO, became the host of the new talk show Yes or Hot. The concept of the show follows SOMI interviewing her famous guests and she can ask them all kinds of questions. If they say yes as an answer, they do not need to eat anything hot but if it’s a no, then they have to eat spicy food with the spice level increasing after every question.

In the trailer, SOMI introduces the show as a ‘hot girl’ and the first episode guest is her close friend and talented singer HyunA. They already have a funny chemistry as they compare themselves to each other. They begin asking some controversial questions about each others’ dating life and that causes them as well as the staff to laugh out loud! The trailer ends with HyunA asking hot questions that even got the extroverted SOMI sweating and it may not be just the hot wings! The first episode will be out on August 23 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST).

Recently, SOMI held a listening party with fans for her recent comeback GAME PLAN and title track FAST FORWARD. The video itself went viral, gaining over 135,000 views and fans were excited to see her talking to them. One of the fans jokingly threatened her by saying that she needs to make more than one comeback a year otherwise they will be sending protest trucks to THEBLACKLABEL. Reading the comment, SOMI burst out laughing and said, “That might actually work so please send it.” Later, retracting her statement, she asked the fans to not do it and that it was all a joke. Seeing this, fans laughed out loud at her goofy behavior. The music video for the title song Fast Forward, which was released alongside the song on August 7th, hit no.1 on the YouTube Worldwide Trending Chart and the most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours. The EP collection GAME PLAN, which was first released as a whole, drew attention from K-pop fans all over the world by topping the iTunes Worldwide Album Chart in 7 countries/regions.

