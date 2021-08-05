WATCH- SOMI looks stunning in a choreography video for ‘DUMB DUMB’

On August 5, SOMI released the choreography version of her superhit single ‘DUMB DUMB’. The singer once again won everybody’s hearts as she looked captivating in an elite bright red dress, which was also previously seen in the official music video of the song and matching accessories, dancing on the beats of the high end catchy song. From her effortlessly ruling the choreography, to her long blonde hair, fans are awestruck with the video.

The smooth choreography and perfectly directed video was an added icing to SOMI’s impeccable charms. The singer stood out in her shimmery red outfit as she danced in the middle of eight professional dancers dressed in white. SOMI once again proved herself to be an incredible performer as she made fans’ hearts skip a beat with her cute and flirtatious expressions, winking and smiling at the camera from time to time. The background looked like a playful place, contrary to SOMI’s attire and the choreography.

Here’s the official choreography video for ‘DUMB DUMB’.