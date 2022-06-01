WATCH: Son Woo Hyun & Kim Kang Min go through various ups and downs in ‘To My Star 2’ trailer

On May 31, TVING released the main trailer for the upcoming sequel of BL drama ‘To My Star 2’ starring Son Woo Hyun, Kim Kang Min and more. The trailer shows the couple thriving in their own worlds and how well they do with each other. Soon, the story changes and they face many issues to the brink of breaking up too. The drama will begin airing from June 5.

Previously, TVING released the first teaser for the drama. The 30-second teaser video that was released draws attention as it contains a scene where Son Woo Hyun and Kim Kang Min play guitar together in a warm room. The two actors sitting on the floor, looking at each other and smiling, implicitly captures the moment of excitement they will draw.

In addition, at the end of the video, a verse of a song presumed to have been sung by Son Woo Hyun and Kim Kang Min was inserted, drawing attention. The lyrics, 'When I look at the night sky, you and I are twinkling', in conjunction with the title 'To My Star', maximized the affectionate feelings for each other.

The character posters of the two main characters, who will lead the expanded narrative of 'To My Star 2' once again, were released and drew attention. First of all, Son Woo Hyun draws attention by looking at the air while standing in a reed field. Son Woo Hyun, who showed a cool sense of season by wearing a suede jacket, revealed a new side different from Season 1. Next, Kim Kang Min also draws attention by wearing a checkered jacket in the same space and making a complex expression.

What do you think of the trailer? Let us know in the comments below.