WATCH: Son Ye Jin, Jeon Mi Do and Kim Ji Hyun depend on each other in the latest teaser for ‘Thirty Nine’

The 4th teaser video was released at JTBC's new Wednesday-Thursday drama 'Thirty Nine' which will be broadcast first on February 16th, Cha Mi Jo (Son Ye Jin), Jung Chan Young (Jeon Mi Do), and Jang Joo Hee (Kim Ji Hyun) foretells painful sorrow in their lives.

In particular, while expectations are rising with the story of three friends who live a special and brilliant age of 39, this 4th teaser video reveals a new narrative that calls for a time limit, leading to the culmination of curiosity about the story. First of all, the video reflects the ordinary daily life of the three friends, and Cha Mi Jo's words, "The words 'friends like family' are not enough", suggesting that they have built up a strong friendship for a very long time. Then, as always, the word 'death' penetrates into their lives, when they think that they will be together in the future, shaking up their peaceful daily life.

“Hasn’t anything changed?” Cha Mi Jo’s trembling voice, which seems to deny reality, begins to feel a sense of crisis like Jang Joo Hee endless weeping, Cha Mi Jo fainting spell and her writhing in pain while grabbing the bed. The situation kept the viewers more curious as to what happened to them. The atmosphere that seemed to sink endlessly changes the atmosphere with an unexpected idea. Their strong will not to waste a limited amount of time can be seen in Jung Chan Young’s line, “Will we be having fun while we are together or will we always be sad?”

Then, the three people's happy and exciting days unfold, and the affection is doubled as they do their best without neglecting any one of friendship and love. JTBC's new Wednesday-Thursday drama 'Thirty Nine', a real human romance drama that deals with the deep stories of friendship, love, and life of three friends who are about to turn forty, will premiere on Wednesday, February 16th.

