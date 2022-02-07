WATCH: Son Ye Jin, Jeon Mi Do and Kim Ji Hyun navigate through love, life and more in ‘Thirty Nine’ preview

On February 7, JTBC released a new preview for the upcoming slice of life drama ‘Thirty Nine’ featuring Son Ye Jin, Jeon Mi Do and Kim Ji Hyun, who are at the cusp of thirties and depend on each other to manage their day to day life of ups and downs. The first episode will be out on February 16.

The 35 second preview displays the hilarious chemistry shared by their characters as they navigate through work and love life. Their interactions remind the viewers of their own friends and makes our heart warm with their strong bond. On the other hand, their love life is sometimes a mess. Despite being 39, the ladies always resort to their younger selves when teasing the other about their love life, cracking up the audience and leaving them waiting for the drama!

Leaning on each other through thick and thin, a trio of best friends stand together as they experience life, love and loss on the brink of turning 40. Cha Mi Jo (Son Ye Jin) is the head dermatologist of a clinic in Gangnam. She is a warm character who grew up in a wealthy environment with a caring family and everything she could wish for. Jung Chan Young (Jeon Mi Do) dreamed of becoming an actress but ended up becoming an acting teacher instead. Although her way of speaking may seem blunt and harsh, the sincerity in her words makes her a character impossible to hate.

Jang Joo Hee (Kim Ji Hyun) is a department store cosmetics manager. Due to her timid personality, she has yet to really experience a romantic relationship.

