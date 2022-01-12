WATCH: Son Ye Jin, Jeon Mi Do, Kim Ji Hyun and more have fun at JTBC’s ‘Thirty Nine’ first table read

At the script reading for 'Thirty Nine', which depicts the splendid days of three friends, who are 39 years old, director Kim Sang Ho and writer Yoo Young Ah, Son Ye Jin (Cha Mi Jo), Jeon Mi Do (Jung Chan Young), Kim Ji Hyun (Jang Joo Hee), Yeon Woo Jin (Kim Seon Woo), Lee Mu Saeng (Kim Jin Seok), and Lee Tae Hwan (Park Hyeon Jun) gathered together to shine.

First of all, Son Ye Jin, Jeon Mi Do, and Kim Ji Hyun showed the close friendship of their best friends for 20 years with a combination of acting that is unbelievable for the first gathering. In particular, they had the natural chemistry for best friends to the point where even rough lines that come and go can feel like expressions of affection, keeping the atmosphere light and joyous. In addition, when a crisis in the drama comes, the acting skills of the three actors, who are in full bloom, brought tears to the eyes and held the scene.

When they meet, they go back to when they were 19-year-old high school girls who flirt without rest, but when they are apart, they are women of age who lead independent lives. Son Ye Jin, who takes on the role of Cha Mi Jo, the director of Gangnam Dermatology Clinic in the drama, expressed the wisdom and warmth of the character with only her voice and eyes, and showed off her acting skills.

Jeon Mi Do, who plays the role of Jeong Chan Young , an acting teacher who teaches actors, overwhelms the audience with her honest and outspoken speeches with emotions, announcing a new acting transformation. Kim Ji Hyun doubled the character's lovely image with the innocent and erratic side of the department store cosmetics manager Jang Joo Hee.

Next, Yeon Woo Jin, Lee Mu Saeng, and Lee Tae Hwan, who will be creating melo tension with the three actors, also caught attention. Yeon Woo Jin, who plays Kim Seon Woo, a dermatologist at the same hospital as Cha Mi Jo (Son Ye Jin), showed a sweet and thoughtful charm, and colored the script reading scene with excitement. In addition, Lee Mu Saeng, who took on the role of Kim Jin Seok, the representative of Champ Entertainment, gave a serious yet weighty performance, focusing everyone on his emotional acting with Jeon Mi Do.

