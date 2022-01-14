WATCH: Son Ye Jin, Jeon Mi Do & Kim Ji Hyun pose a life of fun, disbelief & failing romance in ‘Thirty Nine’

The best threesome of all times is here with an assemblage of their heartfelt stories, troubles in the love town as well as their very happening lives as people in their late thirties. Cha Mi Jo (Son Ye Jin), Jung Chan Young (Jeon Mi Do), and Jang Joo Hee (Kim Ji Hyun) are best friends joined at the hip with their very existence.

Dealing with love doesn’t come easy but dealing with your friends’ love is like moving a mountain and these three women challenge the impossible task with much grit, panache and a tiny bit of craziness. The teaser shows them in their zone, working out, clubbing and chowing down delicious food together.

They don’t fail to indulge in their hobbies be it golf practice, eyeing handsome men or drinking till they drop. They drop hints to their love interests played by Yeon Woo Jin, Lee Moo Saeng and Lee Tae Hwan through various funny attempts. Slowly their dating life starts to blossom much to the delight of the others and they leave no stone unturned to embarrass each other.

Over romance, pointless fights and silly games, they hunt down the meaning of life. Check out the teaser below.

Cha Mi Jo is a well-off dermatologist, Jung Chan Young is an acting teacher, while Jang Joo Hee is the manager of a cosmetics store. The stories of these best friends will unfold in JTBC’s ‘Thirty Nine’ as it premieres soon!

