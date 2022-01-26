WATCH: Son Ye Jin, Jeon Mi Do & Kim Ji Hyun tackle life as one force in new ‘Thirty Nine’ teaser

JTBC has our next obsession already planned with 'Thirty Nine' and we could not agree more! Presenting a story between three best friends, Cha Mi Jo (Son Ye Jin), Jung Chan Young (Jeon Mi Do) and Jang Joo Hee (Kim Ji Hyun), we are already hooked on this one. The latest teaser of the show gives a peek into the dishevelled lives of old friends who have built their comfort zones around each other.

In the latest 'Thirty Nine' teaser, Cha Mi Jo can be seen skipping through the bubbles wondering to herself how nothing has changed between the friends who keep it real fighting for each other, tooth and nail quite literally. Their love lives are of prime interest to one another where they try their best to be informed of every little detail, portraying just how close knit they are.

Going all the way and living their lives to the fullest, the women take it upon themselves to let no stone remain unturned for an eventful time. The teaser carries the core essence of the show of how things will be okay, “if it’s with you guys, whether it’s heart fluttering romance, happiness or sadness.”

The main poster of the show was also revealed, where the three best friends can be seen gleaming at the camera in a warm setting and cherry blossoms surrounding them with the text, ‘The ‘friendly’ days when we laughed and cried a lot.’ Check it out below.

‘Thirty Nine’ premieres on February 16 at 10:30 PM KST (7 PM IST) on JTBC and Netflix.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: JTBC unveils new drama lineup for 2022 featuring Son Ye Jin’s ‘Thirty Nine’, Kang Ha Neul’s ‘Insider’ and more