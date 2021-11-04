WATCH: Song Hye Kyo and Jang Ki Yong lock horns in an unrequited narrative in ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’ teaser

There has been a very apparent skyrocketing interest in the upcoming SBS’ romance drama starring Song Hye Kyo and Jang Ki Yong who meet for the first time on screen and have given rise to a fresh pairing that just sits right with the fans.

The third teaser offers more to the story of Ha Young Eun (Song Hye Kyo) and Yoon Jae Guk (Jang Ki Yong) who cross paths at the peak of their careers. She’s the team leader of a fashion design team at ‘The One’, while he’s a freelance photographer. Ha Young Eun lists the importance of copy to a designer calling it the pride over their style. Yoon Jae Guk attempts to win her over with his choice words that meet a wall of defiance.

Even after more coincidental meets, Ha Young Eun refuses to acknowledge the intelligent man with a lens and calls love a play of hormones. Yoon Jae Guk asks for the interest he thinks he so rightfully deserves and is replied with another rejection. However, there is less conviction in each turndown from the realist designer who thinks of herself first. A past incident awaits in the depths of her memories which is hindering her development of a romantic relationship.

The text ‘Our story today of our relationships, work, and love’ flashes at the end of the teaser over the view of the stunning city and its vast skies.

‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’ will begin airing on November 12 at 10 PM KST (6:30 PM IST).

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: 10 exciting K Dramas premiering in November 2021 feat. 'Now, We Are Breaking Up' & 'Hellbound'

Will you watch this drama? Let us know below.