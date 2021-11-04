WATCH: Song Hye Kyo and Jang Ki Yong lock horns in an unrequited narrative in ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’ teaser

by Ayushi Agrawal   |  Published on Nov 04, 2021 12:36 PM IST  |  492
   
Song Hye Kyo and Jang Ki Yong in the teaser
Song Hye Kyo and Jang Ki Yong in the teaser : courtesy of SBS
Advertisement

There has been a very apparent skyrocketing interest in the upcoming SBS’ romance drama starring Song Hye Kyo and Jang Ki Yong who meet for the first time on screen and have given rise to a fresh pairing that just sits right with the fans. 

 

The third teaser offers more to the story of Ha Young Eun (Song Hye Kyo) and Yoon Jae Guk (Jang Ki Yong) who cross paths at the peak of their careers. She’s the team leader of a fashion design team at ‘The One’, while he’s a freelance photographer. Ha Young Eun lists the importance of copy to a designer calling it the pride over their style. Yoon Jae Guk attempts to win her over with his choice words that meet a wall of defiance.

 

Even after more coincidental meets, Ha Young Eun refuses to acknowledge the intelligent man with a lens and calls love a play of hormones. Yoon Jae Guk asks for the interest he thinks he so rightfully deserves and is replied with another rejection. However, there is less conviction in each turndown from the realist designer who thinks of herself first. A past incident awaits in the depths of her memories which is hindering her development of a romantic relationship.

 

 

 

The text ‘Our story today of our relationships, work, and love’ flashes at the end of the teaser over the view of the stunning city and its vast skies.

 

Now, We Are Breaking Up’ will begin airing on November 12 at 10 PM KST (6:30 PM IST).

 

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

 

ALSO READ: 10 exciting K Dramas premiering in November 2021 feat. 'Now, We Are Breaking Up' & 'Hellbound'

 

Will you watch this drama? Let us know below.

Advertisement

Credits:


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
Srk Trendz Polyresin Abstract Window Curtain ( 5 Feet, Blue )

Srk Trendz Polyresin Abstract Window Curtain ( 5 Feet, Blue )

₹99.00
₹399.00 (75%)
 Buy Now
Lakme Eyeconic Black Kajal 0.35 G (combo Pack Of 2) Matte Kohl Liner In A Twist Up Pencil - Waterproof, Smudge Proof & Long Lasting Eye Makeup

Lakme Eyeconic Black Kajal 0.35 G (combo Pack Of 2) Matte Kohl Liner In A Twist ...

₹310.00
(%)
 Buy Now
Generic Turbo Flex 360 Degree Flexible 6 Inch Sprayer Extension Jet Stream/water Saving Faucet ( Medium , Silver ) Today Deal Of The Day

Generic Turbo Flex 360 Degree Flexible 6 Inch Sprayer Extension Jet Stream/water...

₹185.00
₹499.00 (63%)
 Buy Now
Comfort After Wash Fabric Conditioner Morning Fresh Variant For All Day Freshness And Lasting Fragrance, 860 Ml

Comfort After Wash Fabric Conditioner Morning Fresh Variant For All Day Freshnes...

₹210.00 (₹244.19 / l)
₹225.00 (₹261.63 / l) (7%)
 Buy Now
Jainx Day And Date Feature Analogue Women's & Girls Watch (red)

Jainx Day And Date Feature Analogue Women's & Girls Watch (red)

₹302.00
₹1,999.00 (85%)
 Buy Now
Amazon Brand - Presto! Oxo-biodegradable Garbage Bags, Medium (19 X 21 Inches) - 30 Bags/roll (pack Of 6, Black

Amazon Brand - Presto! Oxo-biodegradable Garbage Bags, Medium (19 X 21 Inches) -...

₹350.00 (₹1.94 / count)
₹420.00 (₹2.33 / count) (17%)
 Buy Now
Mammon Women's Handbags Combo (set Of 3) (cream)

Mammon Women's Handbags Combo (set Of 3) (cream)

₹589.00
₹3,499.00 (83%)
 Buy Now
Healthvit Apple Cider Vinegar With Mother Vinegar Unfiltered - 500 Ml

Healthvit Apple Cider Vinegar With Mother Vinegar Unfiltered - 500 Ml

₹199.00 (₹0.40 / millilitre)
₹450.00 (₹0.90 / millilitre) (56%)
 Buy Now
Vaseline Intensive Care Deep Restore With Pure Oat Extract Body Lotion, 400 Ml

Vaseline Intensive Care Deep Restore With Pure Oat Extract Body Lotion, 400 Ml

₹267.00 (₹66.75 / 100 ml)
₹375.00 (₹93.75 / 100 ml) (29%)
 Buy Now
M Medler Epoch Nylon 55 Litres Waterproof Strolley Duffle Bag- 2 Wheels - Luggage Bag - (navy Blue)

M Medler Epoch Nylon 55 Litres Waterproof Strolley Duffle Bag- 2 Wheels - Luggag...

₹799.00
₹2,999.00 (73%)
 Buy Now
View All