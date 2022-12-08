WATCH: Song Hye Kyo and Lee Do Hyun gear up for revenge in first teaser for The Glory

Netflix released the second poster and teaser video for the original drama 'The Glory' on December 8th. In this poster, Moon Dong Eun (Song Hye Kyo) is shown holding a devil's morning glory and staring somewhere. In the poster, the line "Let's slowly dry up and die together" and Song Hye Kyo's divine visuals leave a strong aftertaste.

In the teaser trailer that was released together, the anger that is deeply seated in Dong-eun's heart is contained. Dong Eun's inner side is filled with unstoppable hatred comparable to longing and resentment that is hard to hide from the target, and his steps on the carefully designed path of revenge stimulate curiosity and mind about the series. 'The Glory' is a highly anticipated work by meeting writer Kim Eun Sook, who received the grand prize in the TV category at the Baeksang Arts Awards for the first time as a writer, and director Ahn Gil Ho, who directed 'Secret Forest', 'Watcher' and 'Happiness'.

About the drama:

This drama depicts the story of a woman whose soul was shattered by violence in her childhood and the desperate revenge she has prepared meticulously throughout her life and those who fall into the vortex. Writer Kim Eun Sook explained, "Seeing that victims of school violence want a sincere apology, not realistic compensation, the victim loses human honor and glory at the moment of violence." Writer Kim Eun Sook said that as a parent with a high school student, she thought she should deal with the topic of school violence. He said, “The words that hurt most victims are, ‘So you didn’t do anything wrong.’” “That’s right. I worked with the mindset of making 'nothing wrong' as her mission,” she said.

About the director:

Director Ahn Gil Ho, who said he was attracted to the concentrated narrative of 'The Glory', also expressed his will for the work. He said, "The script's emotional line was clear and it was like a well-organized literary work, so the biggest focus was to convey it well without missing it." "I tried to capture it realistically rather than looking cool." Song Hye Kyo spared no praise for director Ahn Gil Ho, saying, "Thanks to the director's thorough preparation, it was an atmosphere where the acting could become richer." 'The Glory' will be released on Netflix on December 30th.