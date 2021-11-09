WATCH: Song Hye Kyo & Jang Ki Yong ready us for a sob fest with ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’ highlight clip

A sweep through one of the most awaited dramas of this year, SBS has shared the highlight clip of ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’ featuring Song Hye Kyo, Jang Ki Yong, Kim Joo Heon, Choi Hee Seo and more.

The teaser opens by introducing us to a haughty and self-assured Ha Young Eun (Song Hye Kyo) who pays no heed to Yoon Jae Guk (Jang Ki Yong). Their lives clash as she is the team lead of fashion company ‘The One’ while he is a visual treat, freelance photographer.

Further, the characters of Hwang Chi Sook (Choi Hee Seo) who easily falls for men and Seok Do Hoon (Kim Joo Heon) who is a self-claimed successful man, greet the viewers. The two end up in a messed up situation caused by mere confusion.

The last couple is Jeon Mi Sook (Park Hyo Joo) and Kwak Soo Ho (Yoon Na Moo) who are riddled with the weight of their complex relationship where the wife has given up on her modelling career to take care of the kids and the husband seems to be cheating on her.

With more encounters, so does the tension between Ha Young Eun and Yoon Jae Guk increase as they get closer to falling in love with each other. A career-focused woman and a man that wants to date her, Ha Young Eun’s words indicate her sincere love and a bond that is set on a path to break.

‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’ will broadcast its first episode on November 12 at 10 PM KST (6:30 PM IST) on SBS as well as Viki. Meanwhile, check out the highlight clip below.

