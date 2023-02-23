WATCH: Song Hye Kyo never loses sight of her true revenge in the gut-wrenching trailer for The Glory Part 2

The main poster and main trailer for the Netflix series 'The Glory' Part 2, which depicts the story of a woman whose soul was broken by violence in childhood, carefully prepared for her entire life, and those who fall into the whirlpool, will be released on March 10th. The main poster released catches the eye with a cool copy of Dong Eun's point of view, "Welcome, welcome to my hell." Victims and perpetrators who have entered into the vengeance table created by Dong Eun stand like a painting in a forest reminiscent of the Garden of Eden, where morning glory is in full bloom.

The main trailer released together contains a series of scenes full of tension that cannot be missed even for a moment. The shameless appearance of guilt and reflection, the perpetrators who only prioritize their own safety and doubt each other provoke hot anger, and the victims who seem to be in crisis intersect, raising questions about whether Dong Eun's ( Song Hye Kyo ) revenge can be completed as planned. Raise. Viewers around the world are paying attention to whether Dong Eun will be able to regain peace and glory in the ruins left after everything is over. Part 2 of 'The Glory', which raised expectations to the peak by releasing the main poster and main trailer, will be available only on Netflix on March 10th.

The cast:

Kim Hieora is a comprehensive artist. She paints, acts, and runs a cafe. She is a 'do whatever you want to do' style. When she took on the role of Gye Hyang Shim, a North Korean defector in Extraordinary Attorney Woo, she reached out to the emotions of people saying, 'I want to see my daughter just once' with those clear eyes. As Yi Sara from, she is a drunken villain. She is the second factor in school violence and a clear-eyed madman who does not even know what she is doing wrong. Writer Kim Eun Sook said that she liked those eyes.

