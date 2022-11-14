Watch: Song Joong Ki crosses paths with Shin Hyun Been in episode 1 preview for Reborn Rich

Cast Song Joong Ki takes on two roles- Yoon Hyun Woo who was a loyal secretary to a chaebol family and Jin Do Joon who is the youngest son of the same conglomerate. Lee Sung Min plays Jin Yang Chul, the ambitious leader of the Sunyang Group. Shin Hyun Been is a justice-driven prosecutor named Seo Min Young.

Reborn Rich Synopsis

Yoon Hyun Woo was framed for the wrongdoings of others and in order to cover up the corruption, was killed by the same people who he worked hard for. Eventually, he is reborn as the youngest son of the conglomerate that wronged him, Jin Do Joon. He now faces off against his grandfather Jin Yang Chul and plans to take over the company by his own earnings. Seo Min Young is out for the greedy Sunyang Group’s schemes and decides to not spare anyone in her hunt.

Episode 1 Preview

Yoon Hyun Woo is one of the most trusted men of Sunyang Group’s chairman, receiving praise for his hard work. However, he considers his past life to have been a failure, planning on doing right by himself in this one. After crossing paths with Seo Min Young of the Seoul Central District Prosecutor’s Office, she leaves a lasting impression on him. The prosecutor is sure of her intentions to take down Sunyang Group just as Yoon Hyun Woo becomes the head of the finance team and is sent out on his first mission by the Vice Chairman. It may very well become his last mission as ominous music takes over.