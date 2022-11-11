Watch: Song Joong Ki engages in a complex game of chess with Lee Sung Min in Reborn Rich teaser
Song Joong Ki is the youngest son of a conglomerate, the same one responsible for killing him in his past life.
Reborn Rich has released a new teaser to introduce the detailed plan of its lead character who is out for revenge. Song Joong Ki is seen playing the double role of Yoon Hyun Woo as well as Jin Do Joon who wishes to avenge his own murder from his past life. He is out for Lee Sung Min, who plays Jin Yang Chul’s most prized possession, his company.
New teaser
Reborn Rich’s latest teaser video begins very ominously where Jin Do Joon’s younger self can be seen facing the Jin family while Song Joong Ki’s voice announces, “Among these people is the one who killed me.” He is taught what’s a deal as he grows under the guidance of his grandfather Jin Yang Chul. As he becomes older, Jin Do Joon hides behind his innocent face and plans his takeover of the conglomerate, Sunyang Group. At the same time he makes it clear that he does not wish to inherit it but plans on buying it, with his own money. The same is enough to confuse and shake the foundation of the man helming the company. Step by step he takes over, becoming the COO and declaring war, with the promise that he will reach his goal.
Reborn Rich
The upcoming fantasy drama starring Song Joong Ki, Lee Sung Min and Shin Hyun Been in the lead roles follows a man who worked dedicatedly as a secretary. However, he was framed for embezzlement and eventually killed at the hands of the very people who he worked for. Later, he is reborn as the youngest son of the family and plans his revenge by deciding to own the conglomerate.
Reborn Rich premieres on November 18 and will air at 10:30 pm KST (7 pm IST) on every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
