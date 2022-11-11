Watch: Song Joong Ki engages in a complex game of chess with Lee Sung Min in Reborn Rich teaser

Reborn Rich has released a new teaser to introduce the detailed plan of its lead character who is out for revenge. Song Joong Ki is seen playing the double role of Yoon Hyun Woo as well as Jin Do Joon who wishes to avenge his own murder from his past life. He is out for Lee Sung Min, who plays Jin Yang Chul’s most prized possession, his company.

New teaser

Reborn Rich’s latest teaser video begins very ominously where Jin Do Joon’s younger self can be seen facing the Jin family while Song Joong Ki’s voice announces, “Among these people is the one who killed me.” He is taught what’s a deal as he grows under the guidance of his grandfather Jin Yang Chul. As he becomes older, Jin Do Joon hides behind his innocent face and plans his takeover of the conglomerate, Sunyang Group. At the same time he makes it clear that he does not wish to inherit it but plans on buying it, with his own money. The same is enough to confuse and shake the foundation of the man helming the company. Step by step he takes over, becoming the COO and declaring war, with the promise that he will reach his goal.