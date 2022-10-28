WATCH: Song Joong Ki has a second chance at life in the shocking teaser for ‘Reborn Rich’

The first teaser video of the JTBC Friday-Saturday drama 'Reborn Rich', which will be aired at 10:30 PM KST on November 18th, released the first teaser video on October 28th. It begins with the appearance of Yoon Hyun Woo (Song Joong Ki) caught in an unexpected storm. Yoon Hyun Woo, the team leader of the future asset management team of Sunyang C&T, and an all-round solver who does not hesitate to do anything for the sake of the Sunyang family. To some, he is a talented employee who 'never makes you say it twice', but to others, he is just seen as a 'easy to use' person.

Reborn Rich Teaser:

Meanwhile, he is given an important mission. It is to retrieve Sunyang's assets that have been leaked overseas. And there, he encounters an event that completely changed his destiny. Yoon Hyun Woo is chased by monsters. Soon after, he is pushed to the edge of a cliff and drowned in the distant darkness with a single shot. Surprisingly, he woke up again in Seoul in 1987. Returning to the body of a child, he falls into great confusion.

What is most surprising is that the child's identity is the first president of the Sunyang Group, Jin Do Jun, the youngest member of the Jin Yang Cheol (Lee Seong Min) family. A changed fate also places a new family in front of him. Added to this, the phrase “one of these people killed me” makes the mystery behind Yoon Hyun Woo’s death even more curious. In the second episode of his life, he is curious about what kind of fate he will face, who dreams of unfinished revenge.

The main cast:

Song Joong Ki plays the role of Yoon Hyun Woo, a loyal secretary of the conglomerate and Jin Do Jun, the youngest son of the conglomerate. Yoon Hyun Woo, who was the all-round solver of the cruiser family, was abandoned after being framed for unfairness. Lee Seong Min takes on the role of Jin Yang Cheol, the leader of the Sunyang Group and reigning emperor. Jin Yang Cheol, who rose to the top of the business world after a poor childhood, prepares for the final battle of his life with his endless craving for money and relentless coldness.

Shin Hyun Been takes on the role of Seo Min Yeong, a prosecutor in the anti-corruption investigation department from a prestigious family of law. Nicknamed 'the grim reaper of the cruiser family,' she begins to dig into these families with tenacity for justice.