WATCH: Song Kang and Han So Hee introducing their characters at a fun script reading of new show, I Know But

JTBC’s upcoming drama starring Song Kang and Han So Hee, titled ‘I Know But’ (also known as ‘Nevertheless’) is gradually attracting more eyes. It’s based on a webtoon by the same name, and is expected to portray a realistic romance between adults. Our lead characters Yoo Na Bi and Park Jae Uhn will embark on an unexpected romantic journey in the drama. Today, on May 26, JTBC uploaded a video of the cast and crew’s script reading session, focusing mainly on Song Kang and Han So Hee, playing Park Jae Uhn and Yoo Na Bi respectively.

The video starts with showcasing precautions that the company took against the spread of COVID-19 with barriers between each seat and masks. The reading then starts with Han So Hee greeting everyone and introducing her character. She shares that Yoo Na Bi has stopped believing in love since a traumatic incident that is hidden deep within her. But, she starts changing after she meets Park Jae Uhn. She even narrates a fun dialogue, “I had my first racy dream… Why did it have to be Park Jae Uhn but?”

Next up on the introduction segment in Song Kang. He introduces his character Park Jae Uhn as an extremely handsome person and a charmer that makes people stop in their tracks or stare at him whenever he passes by. He then says, “He enjoys these advantages, but then he meets Yoo Na Bi and starts to change.”

At the end of the reading session, Song Kang said, “It’s been a long time since I worked with colleagues of the same age, so I had fun. I hope that we can have even more fun on set.” Han So Hee also shared her thoughts, “I hope that everyone will stay safe and healthy until the end of filming.”

Check out the script reading video below:

‘I Know But’ or ‘Nevertheless’ will start premiering on June 19, at 11 PM KST, i.e. 7:30 PM IST.

