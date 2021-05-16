WATCH: Song Kang and Han So Hee's adorable chemistry in the behind the scenes of I Know But poster shoot

See the first-ever behind-the-scenes glimpse of the lead pair of I Know But, aka Nevertheless, here.

Shaking up the Korean entertainment industry with their incredible shows and talent such as 'Sweet Home', 'Navillera' and 'The World of The Married', Song Kang and Han So Hee are back to making hearts flutter again. The fresh pairing aims to suit well and offer something unique to the Korean culture enthusiasts while pumping up their curiosity.

Today, 'I Know But', also known as 'Nevertheless', released a behind-the-scenes clip of the cute concept photo teaser released yesterday. The teaser photo showed only the foot of the actors, standing close to each other. The clip released today shows Song Kang and Han So Hee's chemistry and their adorable behaviour on set. It starts with a cute Song Kang making V-sign poses at the camera. He then goes on to greet the viewers with "Hello, I Know But viewers. This is going to be fun."

We then see him and Han So Hee prepare to shoot for the concept teaser, instantly changing into professional behaviour. After a while, they both laugh and have fun on the set. Trying to perfect the director's vision, Song Kang asks, "Should I hold her?". They then try different poses to give a flawless shot. Towards the end, Han So Hee holds a stuffed green dinosaur close to her and the staff member asks what its name is. She ponders for a few seconds and replies, "Na Bi." The behind-the-scenes ends with Han So Hee holding the stuffed animal close to her and Song Kang gazing at the camera.

Check out the cute sneakpeak of the photoshoot here:

'I Know But' aka 'Nevertheless' is based on the webtoon of the same name and is a rom-com about two people in their early 20s. Yoo Na Bi, played by Han So Hee, doesn't believe in love after a serious heartbreak but doesn't mind dating and likes it even. On the other hand, Park Jae Uhn, played by Song Kang, thinks dating is a waste of time but is known to be a flirt.

With the chemistry that the lead pair shows in the behind-the-scenes, we can't wait for the drama! The drama is scheduled to release on June 19 at 11 PM KST.

What do you think about the drama and the lead cast so far? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :JTBC

Share your comment ×