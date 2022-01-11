WATCH: Song Kang and Park Min Young try to separate their work and love life in new JTBC drama teasers

'Forecasting Love and Weather' released a teaser video on January 11th. The central narrative of the teaser had the theme of "1% probability, the weather changes and people change". The drama is about the work and love lives of people who work at the Korea Meteorological Administration, starring Song Kang and Park Min Young.

The first teaser encapsulates the work aspect of the Korea Meteorological Administration. Forecast director Ko Bong Chan (Kwon Hae Hyo) misses that, and senior forecaster Eom Dong Han (Lee Seong Wook), who says "Forecast is probability," and Lee Si Woo (Song Kang), who is in charge of the special report, who said "that's why it's wrong every day," and like any other office worker, the stress of the boss's rebukes rises, such as Shin Seok Ho (Moon Tae Yoo), a neighborhood forecaster, and Oh Myeong Joo (Yun Sa Bong), the head of analysis.

However, the people of the Korea Meteorological Administration have a sense of mission, like the line of Jin Ha Kyung (Park Min Young), the general forecaster, “I think it is our job to make predictions with more accurate data, no matter how the forecast turns out be.” It is a place that provides essential information that you find every day, but as it is the first drama set in an unknown space, the Korea Meteorological Administration, where you do not know what kind of people are working, the stories of the people here are more interesting.

Jin Ha Kyung (Park Min Young) is an intelligent and highly organized individual who does everything by the book and is fastidious about keeping her personal and professional lives separate. Due to her cold demeanor, she has few friends at work and has become an “outsider by choice.”

Lee Shi Woo (Song Kang), a free spirit who is always thinking outside the box. Although he can appear clumsy, he boasts an impressive IQ of 150 and is able to achieve anything once he sets his mind to it. However, in spite of his intelligence and abilities, all he cares about is the weather.

