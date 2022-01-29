WATCH: Song Kang & Park Min Young bring life, thunder and affection to ‘Forecasting Love And Weather’

The weather department at the national weather forecast service, Korea Meteorological Administration, where an unexpected storm is brewing- one that deals with a human emotion. The love tornado will soon befall Jin Ha Kyung and Lee Si Woo, two employees with very distinct personalities.

JTBC has released the highlight reel for the upcoming drama, 'Forecasting Love And Weather' where the growth of the relationship between the two is displayed over some very interesting events. Lee Si Woo’s voice rumbles over the sound of crashing waves as he compares his story with Jin Ha Kyung to wind, one that leaves its traces. She likes to stick to the rules and expects compliance from her colleagues. Lee Si Woo leads with his passion and surpasses preset norms to be able to forecast the most accurate information.

Locking horns, soon the two learn that their goals are the same. The relationship between the two develops into more and Jin Ha Kyung resists to the end. Her past experiences with Han Ki Joon (Yoon Park) has left a bad taste in her mouth, making her vow not to date a colleague. But fate has different plans for the two as they end up taking care of each other.

The trailer ends with Lee Si Woo’s hopeful voice, “I want to meet you how there’s a loud sound when two clouds meet.” Watch below.

‘Forecasting Love and Weather’ premieres on February 12 at 10:30 PM KST (7 PM IST) on JTBC and Netflix.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Park Min Young & Song Kang lock horns and ease them in new ‘Forecasting Love and Weather’ teaser