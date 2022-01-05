WATCH: Song Kang & Park Min Young engage in hidden romance in ‘Weather People’ teasers

We are ready to be charmed off our feet! Earlier named ‘Office Romance Cruelty’, the story of how two colleagues fall in love and tackle an office romance is on the floors. JTBC’s upcoming drama has unveiled its first teasers ahead of the drama’s premiere soon. With the onset of 2022, we are sure to meet a number of interesting plotlines and this one happens to be helmed by the delightful Park Min Young and Song Kang.

Now named ‘Weather People’, Jin Ha Kyung (Park Min Young) and Lee Si Woo (Song Kang) are two employees at the Korea Meteorological Administration- the national weather forecast service. The first teaser shows the two on a stroll in the late hours of the night. Playing hide and seek with their eyes, they can be seen suppressing their smiles. A mellow song can be heard in the background.

The other teaser opens the very moment that the two decide to take their relationship as fellow workers to the next level. Lee Si Woo can be seen carefully holding Jin Ha Kyung’s hand and questions in his eyes. A smile from the lady seems to have eased his worries as he returns one of his own over soft guitar strums.

Jin Ha Kyung is the general weather forecaster who prefers to keep her personal and professional lives separate. She is cold on the outside and often makes a conscious decision to stay away from people. Lee Si Woo on the other hand, is an intelligent breaking news forecaster with a strong will and a carefree nature.

‘Weather People’ is set to air its first episode in February, 2022.

