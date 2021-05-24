WATCH: Song Seung Heon and Lee Ha Na team up to catch a spine chilling, dangerous murderer in Voice 4

tvN’s released another teaser trailer of the upcoming season 4 of their crime thriller series ‘Voice’. Read more about it and watch the teaser here.

Gear up for a dark, mysterious and thrilling game of cat-and-mouse in tvN’s upcoming drama, Voice 4. The series ‘Voice’ was first released in 2017 and it went on to become famous because of its twists, the adrenaline rush it gave to the viewers and its unique concept. They’re now back with its season 4 and this time, there are some new characters and actors taking the story forward, with a more dangerous, high-level villain than ever before.

Today, on May 24, tvN released a teaser clip of the upcoming show where we can see Song Seung Heon play the determined cop character Derek Jo (a unit leader at a Los Angeles Police Department who teams up with Golden Time Team) and carefully moving forward to save a victim. The one who’s assisting him is none other than Lee Ha Na, who is back again to play her role of voice profiler Kang Kwon Joo. As Derek Jo carefully tries to move, she says via the earpiece, “I can hear the victim’s voice. Please hurry. There’s no time.”

We then see Derek Jo on a CCTV camera, as if someone is spying on him. We get a glimpse of the ‘murderer’ hauntingly smiling and even enjoying the ‘game’. Derek Jo enters the crime scene and sees a corpse wrapped in a black plastic with lights. There’s a montage of blood and crime scene, while in the background we can hear the eerie laughter of the villain. We then see a determined face of Song Seung Heon with the voiceover, “Whatever monster you are, I will catch you.”

Watch the thrilling teaser trailer below:

Voice is about an emergency call center that receives urgent calls and the Golden Time Team, which tries to catch the culprit based on the limited information they get - the voices they hear while the victims call them.

The drama Voice 4 is scheduled to premiere on June 18, 10:50 pm KST, i.e. June 18, 7:20 PM IST.

How excited are you for the drama? Have you seen the previous seasons? Share your thoughts about it with us in the comments below!

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :tvN

Share your comment ×