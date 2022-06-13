WATCH: ‘Squid Game’ releases first teaser for Season 2; Gong Yoo to join Lee Jung Jae, Lee Byung Hun again?

Months after season one’s end, Netflix has now officially announced through its social media that ‘Squid Game’ has received the ‘green light’ for its second season!

On June 12 IST, Netlfix referenced the famous ‘Red Light, Green Light’ game from the series, writing on Instagram, “On your marks. Get set. Greenlight. Squid Game continues.” This was accompanied by a short teaser video starring the motion-sensing doll Younghee, which had haunted many a dream.

Check out the teaser, below:

The short teaser clip was followed up by a special message from the director, writer, and executive producer of ‘Squid Game’, Hwang Dong Hyuk. The message confirms the return of Lee Jung Jae as Seong Gi Hun and Lee Byung Hun as the Front Man in season two, while also teasing Gong Yoo’s return as “the man in the suit with ddakji”.

Captioned “SQUID GAME is officially renewed for season 2!” the message reads:

“A WHOLE NEW ROUND IS COMING

It took 12 years to bring the first season of ‘Squid Game’ to life last year.

But it took 12 days for ‘Squid Game’ to become the most popular Netflix series ever.

As the writer, director, and producer of ‘Squid Game,’ a huge shout out to fans around the world.

Thank you for watching and loving our show.

And now, Gi-hun returns.

The Front Man returns.

Season 2 is coming.

The man in the suit with ddakji might be back.

You’ll also be introduced to Young-hee’s boyfriend, Cheol-su.

Join us once more for a whole new round.

Hwang Dong-hyuk

Director, Writer, and Executive Producer of ‘Squid Game’”

Check out the post, below:

Stay tuned for more updates about season two of ‘Squid Game’!