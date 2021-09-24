WATCH: ‘Squid Game’ reveals the minute details in the interesting ‘Behind The Scenes’ video

Netflix dropped an intricate sneak peek into the world and the creators of ‘Squid Game’ on September 24th and what thought process went into the conception of such an artist yet cruel microcosm of the current society. The director, Hwang Dong Hyuk dives into the various aspects of the terrifying and popular series.

Hwang Dong Hyuk said that the series was conceptualised in 2008/2009 to include Korean actors in the survival game genres. Shot from summer until winter, Director Hwang explained a lot of the efforts went into the set design. The actors also raved about the sets. Lee Jung Jae said that the first day, all the actors just went on taking pictures because the sets were dream-like, completely different from what they expected just based on the script reading.

“I wanted to create a sense of connection between the nostalgic games we played in our childhood and the sense of never-ending competition that modern adults feel,” Hwang added. “There’s an irony in our most beautiful and innocent memories being changed into the most horrifying reality.”

Hwang Dong Hyuk also noted that he was finally able to turn his 13-year-old idea into reality – which he described as a “challenging project” – with the “physical and psychological freedom” that Netflix had been able to provide him.

Squid Game is a survival drama streaming television series written and directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk. The nine-episode series, starring Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo and Wi Ha-joon, tells the story of a group of people who risk their lives in a mysterious survival game with a 45.6 billion won ($38.7 million) prize. It was released worldwide on September 17, 2021 by Netflix. ‘Squid Game’ ranked number one on the United States’ Netflix show ranking for the 'Top 10 in the U.S. Today' list.

ALSO READ: Squid Game: A short series that stresses on the greedy and animalistic instincts of humans

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the series? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.