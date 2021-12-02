WATCH: ‘Squid Game’ star Park Hae Soo delivers a special message regarding the Korean remake of ‘Money Heist’

On December 1, ‘La Casa De Papel’ or ‘Money Heist’ revealed a short introductory video featuring Park Hae Soo of ‘Squid Game’ fame. In 1 minute and 40 seconds, he introduced himself as ‘Berlin’ and confirmed the release of the Korean remake in 2022. This surprising video took the world by a storm.

Dressed in a grey suit, Park Hae Soo greeted the fans saying, “Greetings, Netflix fans all across the world. I am Park Hae Soo, who plays the role of Berlin in the Korean version of 'Money Heist.' Thank you, Pedro Alonso, who sent me this signature 'Money Heist' mask. Even in the Korean version of 'Money Heist,' we wear a mask that is as special as this one. Next year, when that mask is revealed, I will also send one as a gift to Pedro. I am so happy and it is an honor to appear in the Korean version of the marvelous series, 'Money Heist,' in addition to taking on the special and amazing role of Berlin.”

He goes on to say, “This goes not only for me, but all the actors of the Korean version of 'Money Heist' feel the same. I want to sincerely thank the producers and actors of 'Money Heist' who created such an amazing series. We will be presenting the Korean version of 'Money Heist' in 2022. We're looking forward to the day we can show it to everyone. As much as you have shown your love for the original 'Money Heist' for the past five years, we hope that you can show love and support for the Korean version of 'Money Heist.' Have a good night." He ends the message by holding the classic mask in his hand and gives the viewers a knowing smile, a smile that holds a thousand secrets.

Earlier, Netflix revealed the main cast members for the remake. Yoo Ji Tae of ‘When My Love Blooms’ fame was cast as the ‘Professor’, Park Hae Soo as Berlin, Jun Jeong So of ‘The Call’ fame as Tokyo, Kim Ji Hoon as Helsinki, Lee Kyu Ho as Oslo, Lee Hyun Woo as Rio, Jang Yun Joo as Nairobi, Kim Ji Hoon of ‘Flower of Evil’ fame as Denver and Lee Won Jong as Moscow.

With such a great cast in tow, we cannot wait to see the magic on screen in 2022!

