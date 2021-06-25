WATCH: Step into an extraordinary & magical world with B.I in his Visualizer for song Illusion

Meet TOBI and his world in B.I's visualiser here!

B.I left no stone unturned to make his solo debut album’s promotions one of the finest. 12 track films, performance videos, behind-the-scenes processes of his latest album, he kept churning out content for his fans called ‘ID’. He started his solo career in 2020 by establishing his own agency, 131Label, and has now released another video for one of his tracks titled ‘Illusion’ from his first full-length album ‘Waterfall’.

On June 23, the singer introduced the world to TOBI, a cute cartoon character that B.I made. Today, he released a visualizer of the song ‘Illusion’ with TOBI, giving a glimpse into his world. In the introductory video, B.I shared that TOBI fell from space and ‘Illusion’ shows his experiences in this world and outer world. The entire video is magical and looks ethereal, while perfectly supporting B.I’s soft, calming vocals.

Check out B.I’s ‘Illusion’ Visualizer with TOBI below:

This is the third song video B.I has released from Waterfall. He previously released a visualizer for ‘Daydream’ feat. Lee Hi and a music video for title track, ‘illa illa’. His first full-length album consists of 12 songs and is acclaimed by many fans and critics. The rapper is trying his best to be transparent with his fans and give them content that they might love. It’s safe to say that the multi-talented artist has been successful in doing so.

How do you like TOBI and this ‘Illusion’ video? Tell us in the comments below!

Credits :131Label

