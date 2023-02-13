WATCH: Stray Kids’ ace Han pours his emotions in the heartbreaking self composed track VOLCANO

On February 12, Stray Kids ’ ace Han released a track called VOLCANO under ‘Stray Kids: SKZ RECORD’ on YouTube and he went to solidify his nickname ‘Ace’ as he showed off his songwriting, singing and rapping skills. The song displayed a person’s feelings to a volcano and how they can be burnt in it because it is all for love. The meaning and the music was truly moving!

Han, Bang Chan, and Changbin have been promoted to full members in 2023 of the Korea Music Copyright Association, the largest music copyright organization in Korea. Every year, among associate members, 22 people in the popular music field based on the highest copyright fee, and 3 people in the non-pop music field (pure, Korean traditional music, children's songs, and religion) are promoted to full members.

Bang Chan, Han, and Changbin are members of Stray Kids, the representative 4th generation boy group, and are also members of the group's own production team, '3RACHA'. Stray Kids' mini albums 'Ordinary' and 'MAXIDENT', which they made, topped the US Billboard's main album chart 'Billboard 200' last year.

Stray Kids’ achievements:

JYP Entertainment announced on the 1st that the group Stray Kids will appear as headliners (signboard performers) in the music festival 'Lollapalooza Paris' to be held in Paris, France from July 21 to 23. Stray Kids will go on stage on the 21st, the first day of the event.Stray Kids is the first K-pop singer to be invited as a headliner at this festival. In addition to Stray Kids, famous Spanish singer Rosalia and popular American rapper Kendrick Lamar were also on the list of performers for "Lollapalooza Paris."

Among the 4th generation boy groups, they became the second group after Stray Kids to top the Billboard 200 chart. However, since their debut, the time it took them to reach #1 on the Billboard 200 is one month faster than Stray Kids. Stray Kids, who debuted in March 2018, reached the top of the chart after 4 years of debut.

