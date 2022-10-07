WATCH: Stray Kids are arrested by the overwhelming feeling of love in ‘CASE 143’ MV
JYP Entertainment released the MV for Stray Kids’ latest comeback ‘CASE 143’.
On October 7, Stray Kids made a comeback with ‘CASE 143’ from the album ‘MAXIDENT’ and they sounded amazing as they sang about owning up to the feelings of love. It is their first love song as the title song, and it compares the confused feelings of falling in love to an 'event'. The witty expressions such as the code '143 (I LOVE YOU)' add an overwhelming feeling to the senses.
The album 'MAXIDENT' is a compound word of the words 'Max’ and 'Accident' and 'Incident', meaning a 'large incident' that happened without notice. The new album includes the title song 'CASE 143', 'Cool', 'Give Me Your TMI', 'SUPER BOARD', '3RACHA (Bang Chan, Changbin, Han)' (3Racha), 'TASTE' (Reno, Hyunjin, Felix)' (Taste), 'I guess I like you (Seungmin, I.N)', and the Korean version of the 2nd Japanese mini album title song 'CIRCUS'.
Stray Kids' new mini-album 'MAXIDENT', achieved a feat of surpassing 2.37 million pre-orders as of October 6th. This is an increase of about 1 million copies from the mini album 'ODDINARY', which topped the US Billboard main chart 'Billboard 200' in March this year. With the group's producing team 3RACHA as the main axis, all 8 Stray Kids members have put their names on the album credit and completed a new high-quality work of the 'self-producing group'.
Stray Kids is a South Korean boy band formed by JYP Entertainment through the 2017 reality show of the same name. The group is composed of eight members: Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. Originally a nine-piece group, member Woojin left due to undisclosed personal reasons in October 2019. Stray Kids released their pre-debut extended play (EP) ‘Mixtape’ in January 2018 and officially debuted on March 25 with the EP ‘I Am Not’.