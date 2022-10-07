WATCH: Stray Kids are arrested by the overwhelming feeling of love in ‘CASE 143’ MV

On October 7, Stray Kids made a comeback with ‘CASE 143’ from the album ‘MAXIDENT’ and they sounded amazing as they sang about owning up to the feelings of love. It is their first love song as the title song, and it compares the confused feelings of falling in love to an 'event'. The witty expressions such as the code '143 (I LOVE YOU)' add an overwhelming feeling to the senses.

The album 'MAXIDENT' is a compound word of the words 'Max’ and 'Accident' and 'Incident', meaning a 'large incident' that happened without notice. The new album includes the title song 'CASE 143', 'Cool', 'Give Me Your TMI', 'SUPER BOARD', '3RACHA (Bang Chan, Changbin, Han)' (3Racha), 'TASTE' (Reno, Hyunjin, Felix)' (Taste), 'I guess I like you (Seungmin, I.N)', and the Korean version of the 2nd Japanese mini album title song 'CIRCUS'.