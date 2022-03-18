WATCH: Stray Kids are done with cosplaying as ‘normal’ people in the entrancing MV for ‘MANIAC’

On March 18, JYP Entertainment unveiled the new MV for Stray Kids’ ‘Maniac’. The MV was all about the members accepting their ‘not-so-normal’ personalities and not giving into the rigid norms of the society. Comparing their temperament to ‘Frankenstein’, ‘Maniac’ is an EDM mixed with heavy 808 bass and minor melody scale which allows the viewers as well as the members to unleash their ‘wild side’.

'ODDINARY' is a new album released about 7 months after Stray Kids' 2nd regular album 'NOEASY' released in August of 2021. 'ODDINARY' is a combination of the two words 'Odd' and 'Ordinary', meaning 'strange' and 'normal' respectively. In other words, it contains the message of making 'abnormal' the norm through this mini album.

Stray Kids is showing a sharp rise in global popularity recently. Starting with the final victory of Mnet's 'Kingdom: Legendary War' in 2021, they became 'JYP Entertainment's first million-selling artist' with their 2nd full-length album 'NOEASY'. They became the representative group of the 4th generation of K-Pop.

The new album 'ODDINARY' also surpassed 1.3 million pre-orders, heralding another million-seller status. I.N said, "It's all thanks to Stays (official fandom name). When I saw the official number of 1.3 million copies, I was stunned and didn't realise it. I will keep striving to be a better singer and will show better music."

Changbin said, "I want to hear that Stray Kids has their own genre of music. I think that we have continued to show our unique colours with our own individuality, but I think many people like what Stray Kids is pursuing and feel that it is fresh, so this time our colours are a little bit different. I want it to be emphasised further.”

ALSO READ: Album Review: NU’EST bids an emotional adieu with final release ‘Needle & Bubble’

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the MV? Let us know in the comments below.