WATCH: Stray Kids are on their ‘merry’ way to a special mission in ‘Christmas EveL’ MV teaser

Stray Kids, who will be releasing a special holiday single 'Christmas EveL' on November 29th, unveiled the MV teaser and we are ready for the track! In the published video, Stray Kids drew attention by creating a kitsch atmosphere with their funky styling. This music video teaser hints that Santa, who has lost his voice due to the attack of the 'sound monster' that appeared in the trailer video of the 2nd regular album 'NOEASY', will hire Stray Kids members as 'surrogate Santa' and perform special activities.

The single name 'Christmas EveL' has the addition of the letter 'L' to 'Christmas Eve', and each album continues the group's unique way of communicating with the world with new words beyond the existing grammar.

The new single 'Christmas EveL' was written and composed by the team's producing group 3RACHA, and 'Christmas EveL' and 'Winter Falls' were prepared as double title songs. In addition, another new song '24 to 25' and the English version of 'DOMINO', a song from the 2nd regular album 'NOEASY', are included, making it more fun to listen to.

Previously, they unveiled the teaser images for the single. The members in the teaser showed off their presence by perfectly digesting the preppy look that made use of their individuality. The chic eyes contrasted with the arcade, a colorful and enjoyable space, created a meaningful atmosphere, and the expression of even the wretched expression hinted at Stray Kids' own Christmas and stimulated the curiosity of the viewers.

ALSO READ: BTS to still perform TWICE at the 2021 AMAs; Snag a trophy at the NRJ Music Awards alongside Coldplay

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the MV teaser? Let us know in the comments below