WATCH: Stray Kids are in for a ‘Thunderous’ ride in new MV teaser

‘Explosive’, that’s how we’d like to describe the upcoming album of Stray KIds as they continue to share more details each day. The latest update from the group being the first music video teaser for the title track ‘Thunderous’. The teaser gives a sneak peek into the kind of interesting music video that awaits its release on August 23.

It begins with the Stray Kids members propped around 2 red coloured convertible cars as they stare intensely at the sky. The location contrasts with their look as they are dressed in chic modern outfits while the view in front of them is an old style Korean traditional house. With a thunder, the sky breaks as lightning emerges, changing into an animated pictorial.

Amidst throngs of people, a burning blue flame is formed that breaks into pieces. It’s raining blue frames as the scene transforms back into the original location. Only now, the Stray Kids boys stand tall like guardians of the house dressed in bright reds. With another whoosh, the name of the song zooms over a thundering sky background. Following the group and the album names, the signature slogan of Stray Kids is back to greet with ‘STRAY KIDS EVERYWHERE ALL AROUND THE WORLD, YOU MAKE STRAY KIDS STAY’.

The group’s second full-length album ‘NOEASY’ will be released on August 23 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) with the title track ‘Thunderous’ and 13 very distinct songs.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Stray Kids just added THIS song to their fantastic discography

Are you excited for the ‘Thunderous’ MV? Let us know below.