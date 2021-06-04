WATCH: Stray Kids become The Final King by taking home the crown after a stunning WOLFGANG stage on Kingdom

Mnet’s Kingdom: Legendary War’s grand finale offered spectacular stages by all the groups to fans worldwide, while Stray Kids took home the trophy as winners. Read on to know more.

Mnet’s idol reality show Kingdom: Legendary War started airing on April 1, 2021 and it has finally come to an end. It gave idols and fans an array of impossibly creative stages with thrilling performances and more. The journey of all six bands participating in it - ATEEZ, Stray Kids, SF9, THE BOYZ, iKON and BTOB came to an end yesterday, on June 3, 2021.

Mnet streamed Kingdom’s grand finale on their YouTube channel for worldwide fans and counted real time votes. After all the groups showed a stunning performance of their brand new songs released for Kingdom on May 28, the MC Changmin of TVXQ announced the winner. The criteria for selecting the winner based on the groups’ total score from all their previous rounds, digital performance (streams and downloads) of the new songs released and live voting during the grand finale.

The winning group crowned as the King of Kingdom: Legendary War 2021 is Stray Kids! The group won with 38,873,040 points. It shows the power of their performances and their fandom, STAY, as the gap between the first and the second is rather huge! THE BOYZ achieved the second place with a total of 23,963,497. In order of rankings, ATEEZ stood at third place, while BTOB ranked fourth. iKON and SF9 achieved the fifth and sixth position respectively.

The grand finale was probably the best of all grand finales anywhere as each group showed exemplary stages.

Stray Kids made the stage their kingdom as they turned into powerful beasts with WOLFGANG.

THE BOYZ showcased their strong vocals and heavy choreography with their performance of Kingdom Come.

ATEEZ showcased a grand, celebratory stage with their power packed song The Real, featuring a breakdance with kids, support to each group by lifting their banners and the classic ending with maknae Jongho splitting the apple with his bare hands.

BTOB performed a mesmerizing vocal stage with beautiful choreography, in all blue and white, looking nothing less than knights with Show and Prove. Fans even compared the stage with Hugh Jackman’s ‘The Greatest Showman’ movie.

iKON’s hip hop track At Ease performance was all about addictive choreography while being energetic!

SF9’s Believer performance was a beautiful cinematic experience that showcased both delicate and energetic performances.

The vocalists from each group also performed their special collaboration track called A Boy’s Diary expressing their gratitude to the fans for supporting them. ATEEZ’s Jongho, THE BOYZ’s Hyunjae, BTOB’s Eunkwang, iKON’s Donghyuk, SF9’s Inseong, and Stray Kids’ Seungmin took on the stage with their gorgeous vocals, that made Kingdom a vocal paradise.

Congratulations to Stray Kids for being crowned the King and to THE BOYZ, ATEEZ, BTOB, iKON and SF9 for giving us such unforgettable stages.

What did you think of the Grand Finale of Mnet’s Kingdom: Legendary War? Let us know in the comments below!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Credits :Stray Kids Instagram

Share your comment ×