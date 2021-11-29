Watch: Stray Kids bring the festive cheer early for a lucky STAY in adorable music video for 'Christmas EveL'

Jingle bells, Jingle bells, Jingle all the way, Oh, what fun it is to ride the musical sleigh with Stray Kids! Alright, our rhyme may have missed the mark, but the Stray Kids members have gotten the Christmas memo absolutely right! The talented 8 member group dropped a charming and cute music video, as they transform into adorable Santa Clauses, bringing in early Christmas cheer for a lucky STAY!

The music video begins with a clever reference to Stray Kids' previous comeback 'NOEASY' referencing the sound monster! When Santa Claus doesn't decide to show up for Christmas, leader Bang Chan orders his team to take on the Santa baton and spread joy and happiness amongst children around the world. It seems like a 'Christmas-themed Disney film meets K-pop' crossover with lots of animation, graphics and of course some good ole' style rap and vocals. Some of the lyrics are extremely witty - 'Feliz Navidad, I can feel the evil coming but Felix never bad'.

You can check out the MV below:

The album consists of double title tracks 'Christmas EveL' and 'Winter Falls' as well as '24 to 25' and the English version of 'DOMINO.' The funky and foot-tapping hip-hop track is composed and written by 3RACHA (Bang Chan, Changbin, and Han), with HotSauce also participating in composing the song. The music video for 'Winter Falls' will be released on November 30 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST). Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Stray Kids embarks on a path to failed love amidst chilling snow in new ‘Winter Falls’ teaser

What are your thoughts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.