WATCH: Stray Kids' drop a surprise satirical movie like trailer for their second full album 'NOEASY'

The comeback list for August just got hotter! On July 21, Stray Kids' dropped a thunderous, satirical movie-like trailer for their upcoming comeback 'NOEASY'. The 'Kingdom' title winners can be seen battling an unknown entity, a dangerous 'sound monster' that has been wiping out people’s voices, in this action-packed trailer. 'NOEASY' is Stray Kids' second full album and will be releasing on August 23 KST.

The epic and hilarious trailer with a very 'Deadpool' feel to it, sent worldwide STAYs into a frenzy; half taking in every detail of the trailer and the other half theorising the hidden meaning behind it! All the members look handsome and stylish as they display their cool machismo with an electric background score adding to their glory! Fans fell in love with Felix's deep voice all over again as he spun magic with his detailed voice over. Hyunjin's 'soft romantic hero' moment and Changbin hilariously complaining over Hyunjin getting special treatment and finally, we know Lee Know's love for his food right? All can be seen throughout the video.

You can watch the trailer below:

Meanwhile, STAYs have been racking their brains, theorising all the possibilities. A popular one doing the rounds is that the 'sound monster', who grows stronger by devouring the world's sounds is basically haters and antis who spread vicious hate against the group and their fans. The fact that the comeback is titled 'NOEASY' is a smart wordplay on the word 'noisy', a befitting response to haters and antis indeed! The trailer ends with the line "Stray kids everywhere all around the world, you make Stray Kids stay." A beautiful message to an epic trailer indeed! We cannot wait for the comeback.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Stray Kids finally come back to greet fans on V Live as OT8, Hyunjin and Stray Kids trends on Twitter

STAYs, what are your popular theories regarding NOEASY? Share your theories with Pinkvilla in the comments below.