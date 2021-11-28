WATCH: Stray Kids embarks on a path to failed love amidst chilling snow in new ‘Winter Falls’ teaser

Dressed in their most 'boyfriend-like’ outfits, the boys of Stray Kids are a dream in the latest teaser video for ‘Winter Falls’. As the name suggests, the setting boasts of a winter season story. The second music video from the group’s upcoming single album is for the B-side track.

The latest teaser introduces the lyrics on the track which show a very heartbreaking nature to them. The locket from the first teaser can be seen dropping from the car window and with a drop, the song begins playing over. With the metaphor of snow falling, the sad feeling of the main characters of the music video, the members of Stray Kids, can be felt.

They sing about a lost love that they had deep feelings for in the past and the downfall of the relationship. Though the members have somber expressions on their faces, they bring warmth with their unrivaled looks and hard-hitting lyrics over signature high-quality sound courtesy of 3RACHA. Check out the teaser below.

‘Christmas EveL’ is Stray Kids’ upcoming single album with 4 tracks namely ‘Christmas EveL’ (title song 1), ‘24 to 25’, ‘Winter Falls’ (title song 2), and ‘DOMINO’ (English Ver.). The boys have previously teased music videos for both the title tracks along with an UNVEIL of ‘24 to 25’. The special album comes as a surprise to fans that comes soon after their second studio album ‘NOEASY’ which was released on August 23.

‘Christmas EveL’ releases on November 29 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST).

