WATCH: Stray Kids find themselves in a sticky situation in the gripping preview for ‘Ddeng’

Stray Kids will release their new mini album 'ODDINARY' and the title song 'MANIAC' on March 18, 2022. Prior to this, JYP Entertainment announced on the official social media handles a video of Stray Kids' signature teasing content 'UNVEIL: TRACK', which introduces new songs for every comeback, and predicted a high-quality album.

On March 13th, the teaser video for the new song 'Ddeng', the third 'UNVEIL: TRACK' following 'Spider Web' and 'Lonely St.', was opened and the atmosphere heated up even more. This video starts with Bang Chan reading a newspaper, and consists of scenes reminiscent of noir movies, such as shooting practice and operational plans. The appearance of Stray Kids, who firmly confronted the villains without giving in to the villains, instilled a thrilling tension. Here, on top of the heavy hip-hop beat, the anticipation for the new song 'Ddeng' has been raised by the energetic lyrics of ‘ Freeze, Ddeng’ with a loud shout in front.

Stray Kids is showing off the aspect of a 'self-producing group' that actively participates in the song work for each album and goes on and on. Including the title song 'MANIAC', 'Spider Web', 'Charmer', 'Ddeng', 'Lonely St.', 'Blooming (Bangchan, Lee Know, Seungmin, I.N)', 'Muddy Water (Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix)’ , etc., in the new album, with Bang Chan, Changbin, and Han of the group's producing team 3RACHA, all members were listed on the credit, and their strong personality was melted.

The title song 'MANIAC' is a collaboration between the producer sub-unit 3RACHA and writer VERSACHOI, who worked together on 'God’s Menu', one of the representative songs of 'Malamat Music'. It contains the story of abnormal people who break the frame of normality set by the world, and the bold sound and addictive melody form a colorful harmony.

ALSO READ: WATCH: (G)I-DLE are all about their carefree attitude in the MV teaser for ‘TOMBOY’

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the preview? Let us know in the comments below.