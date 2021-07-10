  1. Home
WATCH: Stray Kids’ Hyunjin wows fans with his dance cover of Sam Tinnesz's ‘Play With Fire’

Hyunjin released a new dance cover video after months. The video has gained immense love from fans. Read details below.
July 10, 2021
Stray Kids Hyunjin Stray Kids Hyunjin ' courtesy of News1
Today, Stray Kids’ Hyunjin shared an enticing video of him dancing to the tunes of Sam Tinnesz's ‘Play With Fire’ (feat. Yacht Money) at 12 AM KST (8:30 PM IST). The video, released on the Stray Kids Official YouTube channel is a part of the group’s video venture SKZ Player. Previously, Hyunjin has released another such video under SKZ Player with fellow team members Lee Know and Felix.

The video has since then been watched by fans all around the world and had over 2.2 Million views within the first 12 hours of its release. Hyunjin can be seen dancing alone in front of a mirror. The talented dancer is indeed ‘playing with fire’ as he captures the attention of the viewers with soft but sharp moves. At one point the video was at No 8 on YouTube’s Worldwide Trending Chart. 

You can watch the video below:

SKZ Player is the group’s video project where the Stray Kids members release any original video content, covers or such that are not a part of their official albums. Member Bang Chan had released a cover of fellow labelmates and senior group 2PM’s song ‘My house’ under this project. Similarly, they have also shared their own songs like I.N’s ‘Maknae on Top’ (feat Bang Chan, Changbin) and recently Bang Chan, Lee Know’s ‘Drive’. These projects allow the fans to see more content from the artists and in a way keep them greatly connected to the group. 

We look forward to Hyunjin’s return to the group and his future activities that are sure to be as amazing as this video.

Credits :News1

